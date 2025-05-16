Covid cases on the rise in Hong Kong and Singapore: Reports

Covid cases are reported to be on the rise in Hong Kong and Singapore. Covid cases are also reported in China and Thailand.

In Hong Kong, health officials have reported a sharp rise in Covid cases. The authorities in Hong Kong have indicated that the city has entered a new wave.

The infection rate has climbed from 1.7 per cent in mid-March to 11.4 per cent now, exceeding the peak recorded in August 2024, according to data released by the Centre for Health Protection on Tuesday, the Independent reported

The proportion of respiratory samples testing positive for the virus has recently hit its highest level in a year, the Independent quoted a Bloomberg report.

In Singapore, the health ministry has issued its first Covid infection update in about a year, reporting a 28 per cent rise in estimated cases to 14,200 for the week ending May 3 compared to the previous week.

The daily hospitalisations have climbed by about 30 percent, the health ministry said. However, “there is no indication that the variants circulating locally are more transmissible or cause more severe disease compared to previously circulating variants”.

The resurgence in Covid cases is likely due to waning immunity rather than more severe or transmissible variants, the statement said.