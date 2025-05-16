Global acute hunger hits new high of 295.3 million, 2025 outlook 'bleak': UN-backed report

PARIS: More than 295 million people faced acute hunger last year, a new high driven by conflict along with other crises -- and the outlook is "bleak" for 2025 as humanitarian aid falters, a UN-backed report said Friday.

It was the sixth consecutive annual increase in the number of people hit with "high levels" of acute food insecurity, according to the Global Report on Food Crises.

A total of 295.3 million people endured acute hunger last year -- almost a quarter of the population in 53 of the 65 countries analysed for the report.

This was up from 281.6 million people in 2023, according to the report, which is drafted by a consortium of international organisations and NGOs.

The number of people facing famine reached 1.9 million, more than double from the previous year, according to the report.

A food security monitor warned on Monday that Gaza was at a "critical risk of famine" after more than two months of an Israeli aid blockade.

"From Gaza and Sudan, to Yemen and Mali, catastrophic hunger driven by conflict and other factors is hitting record highs, pushing households to the edge of starvation," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in the report.