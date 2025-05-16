Nigerian jihadists turn to TikTok for propaganda and youth recruitment

LAGOS: Jihadists in northeastern Nigeria are surging -- and using social media to spread the word of their campaigns and recruit fighters.

At least 100 people were killed in the new wave of jihadist attacks in April alone, as the governor of Borno, the epicentre of the violence which has raged since 2009, said the state is losing ground to armed groups.

At the same time, apparent jihadists and their boosters on TikTok were flaunting rifles, grenades and stacks of cash, according to easily accessible videos reviewed by AFP that same month.

They broadcast live in joint videos with accounts run by men preaching anti-Western ideologies in a style reminiscent of the videos released by deceased Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau in the early days of the 15-year-old insurgency.

Criminal gangs that carry out raids on villages and kidnap for ransom in the northwest of the country have used TikTok in the past.

"It started with bandits," Bulama Bukarti, a vice president at Texas-based Bridgeway Foundation wrote on X.

"Now, Boko Haram members are hosting live TikTok shows -- spreading propaganda, justifying their violence and threatening anyone who dares speak against them."

A Boko Haram fighter threatened Bukarti himself in a now-deleted TikTok video for speaking against the group, he said.