Trump’s stance against South Africa is not just about white farmers. It’s also about Hamas and Iran

CAPE TOWN, South Africa: US President Donald Trump’s claim this week that there is an unreported “genocide” happening against white farmers in South Africa was his harshest accusation yet against a country he moved to punish over a range of issues soon after returning to office.

Trump’s criticism has focused mostly on his allegations that South Africa’s government is fueling anti-white racism in the majority Black country, leading to the killing of white farmers. That has been denied by the South African government.

But Trump has also strongly criticized South Africa’s foreign policy, and especially its decision to take Israel to the United Nations’ top court and accuse it of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Trump has cited that case against a US ally as an example of what he referred to as a larger anti-American position from South Africa. The US president has now accused South Africa, once a key partner in Africa, of the same crime of genocide.

Israel and Hamas

South Africa launched its highly contentious genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice in early 2024, putting a developing nation that’s not a diplomatic heavyweight at the forefront of the pro-Palestinian movement at an especially divisive time. South Africa’s decision caused tensions with the US under the Biden administration and other Western countries, which rejected the accusation that Israel was committing genocide.