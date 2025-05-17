Amid peace talks Russia says Putin-Zelenskyy meeting possible only after agreement

KYIV: The Kremlin on Saturday said a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would be possible only after both sides reach an agreement, a day after after Moscow and Kyiv held their first direct talks in more than three years, which did not result in a truce.

The morning after the talks, a Russian drone attack on a minibus carrying evacuated civilians in the eastern Sumy region killed nine people and wounded five, local authorities said.

"Yesterday, as on any day of this war, there was an opportunity to cease fire," Zelenskyy wrote on social media following the attack, adding that "Russia only retains the opportunity to continue killing."

He reiterated his call on Ukraine's allies to step up sanctions on Moscow. "Without stronger sanctions, without stronger pressure on Russia, there will be no real diplomacy there," the Ukrainian president said.

The first direct talks since the spring of 2022 -- shortly after Moscow's full-scale invasion that February -- between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul resulted in a concrete agreement to exchange 1,000 prisoners each.

Ukraine's top negotiator, Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, said the "next step" would be a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin. Russia said it took note of the request.

"We consider it possible, but only as a result of the work and upon achieving certain results in the form of an agreement between the two sides," Kremlin spokesman told journalists during a briefing on Saturday.

Russia's top negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky said that Moscow and Kyiv would "present their vision of a possible future ceasefire", without saying when.

The Kremlin said that first the POW swap must be completed and both sides need to present their visions for a ceasefire before fixing the next round of talks.

"For now, we need to do what the delegations agreed on yesterday" in Turkey, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that "this, of course, means first and foremost to complete a 1,000 for 1,000 swap."