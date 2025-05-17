'You can kill 100 Gazans in one night, nobody in the world cares': Israeli Knesset member says on live TV

The remarks came at a time when US President Donald Trump wrapped up his visit to the Middle East and Israel has ramped up its military operations in Gaza, killing at least 378 Palestinians in just five days.

At least ten people were killed after Israel's announcement of the "new operation" on Saturday. Several reports from local media said that the people were killed when they gathered to collect rare humanitarian aid available in the territory amid Israel's months-long blockade. Visuals of people lying drenched in blood beside bags of flour have surfaced on social media.

The intensified genocidal operations came as the humanitarian situation in the besieged territory continued to worsen, with one of its last functioning hospitals warning it was no longer able to treat seriously wounded patients due to shortages of supplies and a nearby attack that damaged the premises. Israel has been under pressure to lift its months-long blockade of humanitarian aid into the territory, forcing the entire population of Gaza into a famine-like situation.