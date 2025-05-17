'You can kill 100 Gazans in one night, nobody in the world cares': Israeli Knesset member says on live TV

An Israeli Knesset member, Tzippy Scott, recently remarked on live television that over a hundred Gazans were killed overnight and "the world doesn't care," hinting at the impunity with which Israel conducts its genocidal war on Gaza.
Speaking to Israeli media, Channel 12, Tzippy Scott said, "Last night, we killed almost a hundred Gazans... Nobody cares (about it) anymore... Everyone got used to the idea that you can kill 100 Gazans in one night... And nobody in the world cares."
The remarks came at a time when US President Donald Trump wrapped up his visit to the Middle East and Israel has ramped up its military operations in Gaza, killing at least 378 Palestinians in just five days.
At least ten people were killed after Israel's announcement of the "new operation" on Saturday. Several reports from local media said that the people were killed when they gathered to collect rare humanitarian aid available in the territory amid Israel's months-long blockade. Visuals of people lying drenched in blood beside bags of flour have surfaced on social media.
The intensified genocidal operations came as the humanitarian situation in the besieged territory continued to worsen, with one of its last functioning hospitals warning it was no longer able to treat seriously wounded patients due to shortages of supplies and a nearby attack that damaged the premises. Israel has been under pressure to lift its months-long blockade of humanitarian aid into the territory, forcing the entire population of Gaza into a famine-like situation.
Meanwhile, several countries on Saturday pushed for a permanent end to Israel's 19-month-long war on Gaza, which rights groups and UN agencies have found to be genocidal.
Calling for increased international pressure on Israel "to halt the massacre in Gaza," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday said the "unacceptable number" of war victims in Gaza violates the "principle of humanity."
Speaking at an Arab League summit in Baghdad, Sanchez, said world leaders should "intensify our pressure on Israel to halt the massacre in Gaza, particularly through the channels afforded to us by international law."
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Saturday stated that they "no longer want to see Palestinain people suffer" and asked Israel to stop its deadly military strikes in Gaza.
Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has so far killed more than 52,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children. Israel has also killed aid workers, healthcare workers and journalists in targeted attacks. More than 200 journalists have been killed by Israel in Gaza since October 2023.