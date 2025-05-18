Key Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist involved in attacks in India killed by unidentified gunmen in Sindh

NEW DELHI: A key Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, Razaullah Nizamani Khalid alias Abu Saifullah Khalid, who was the brain behind the 2006 attack on the RSS headquarters, was killed by three unidentified gunmen in Sindh province of Pakistan on Sunday, officials here said.

Khalid used to head the terror operations of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from Nepal in early 2000s and had many aliases including Vinode Kumar, Mohammed Salim and Razaullah.

He was involved in multiple terror attacks in India, they said.

He left his residence at Matli this afternoon and was gunned down by assailants near a crossing at Badni in Sindh province, the officials said.

A close associate of Abu Anas of Lashkar, Khalid was the mastermind of the attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters at Nagpur in which all three terrorists were shot dead.

Besides the RSS attack, the Lashkar operative was involved in the Indian Institute of Science terror attack of 2005 in Bengaluru, in which IIT professor Munish Chandra Puri was killed and four others injured.

The terrorists had escaped from the scene.