Severe weather leaves at least 27 dead across US, including 18 in Kentucky

LONDON: At least 27 people have died after powerful storms and possible tornadoes swept across parts of the US Midwest and South. Kentucky was hit the hardest, with Governor Andy Beshear saying Saturday that 18 people were killed in the state and 10 people were in critical condition.
In Kentucky, a tornado damaged homes, tossed vehicles, and left many without shelter. Seventeen of the state's deaths were in Laurel County in southeastern Kentucky. One person died in Pulaski County. Fire department Major Roger Leslie Leatherman, a 39-year veteran, was fatally injured while helping during the storm.
Governor Beshear said parts of two dozen roads were closed and that some may take days to reopen. He also warned that the death toll might still rise. “We need the whole world right now to be really good neighbours to this region,” he said.
Hundreds of homes were damaged, according to State Emergency Management Director Eric Gibson. Rescuers searched through the night for survivors. An emergency shelter was opened at a high school, and donations of food and supplies started arriving.
The National Weather Service had not officially confirmed a tornado, but meteorologist Philomon Geertson said it was likely. The storm swept through the rural area and reached the London Corbin Airport just before midnight.
Chris Cromer said he got a tornado alert on his phone about 30 minutes before it hit. He and his wife grabbed their dog and ran to a relative’s house with a bigger crawl space. “We could hear and feel the vibration of the tornado coming through,” said Cromer, 46. “It's one of those things that you see on the news in other areas, and you feel bad for people — then, when it happens, it's just surreal,” he said.
Tornadoes devastate Missouri as weather service faces staffing crisis
This is the latest in a series of deadly weather events in Kentucky. Two months ago, storms caused floods that killed at least 24 people. In late 2021, tornadoes killed 81 people and flattened towns in western Kentucky. The summer after that, severe floods in eastern Kentucky left dozens more dead.
Other states were also hit hard. In Missouri, seven people were killed, including five in St. Louis, where Mayor Cara Spencer said 38 people were injured and more than 5,000 homes were damaged. “The devastation is truly heartbreaking,” she said during a news conference. A curfew remained in place in the worst-hit areas.
Radar suggested a likely tornado touched down in Clayton, Missouri, between 2.30 pm and 2.50 pm. It struck Forest Park, home to the St. Louis Zoo and the site of the 1904 World’s Fair. Part of the Centennial Christian Church collapsed, injuring three people. Patricia Penelton, a church volunteer, died in the collapse.
At the Saint Louis Zoo, falling trees badly damaged the butterfly house. Zoo workers quickly rescued most of the butterflies. A conservatory in Chesterfield is caring for them now.
In Scott County, Missouri, about 130 miles south of St Louis, two people died and several were hurt when a tornado destroyed homes, said Sheriff Derick Wheetley.
The storms were part of a system that also killed two people in northern Virginia. Tornadoes were reported in Wisconsin, and a heat wave hit Texas. In Illinois, strong winds picked up dry dust and pushed it into Chicago, turning the sunny skies gray. “Well that was. . . . something,” the weather service’s Chicago office posted on X. It was the city’s first-ever dust storm warning.
More severe weather is expected. The National Weather Service said supercells could form Saturday afternoon in parts of Texas and Oklahoma, with risks of hail up to 3.5 inches wide, strong winds, and a few tornadoes. Storms were expected to move into parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas by night. On Sunday, dangerous weather could continue across the central and southern Plains and parts of the central High Plains. “Be prepared to take action if watches and warnings are issued for your area,” the weather service said.
The storms came as the National Weather Service continues to struggle with staffing shortages. The Trump administration had cut staffing in recent years, and experts are worried this affects the agency’s ability to issue timely warnings. As of March 2025, the Jackson, Kentucky office — responsible for the area hit hardest — had a 25% vacancy rate. The Louisville office was down 29%, and the St. Louis office was down 16%. The Louisville office also did not have a permanent meteorologist in charge. Weather service staff said a vacancy rate above 20% is considered a critical problem.