Severe weather leaves at least 27 dead across US, including 18 in Kentucky

LONDON: At least 27 people have died after powerful storms and possible tornadoes swept across parts of the US Midwest and South. Kentucky was hit the hardest, with Governor Andy Beshear saying Saturday that 18 people were killed in the state and 10 people were in critical condition.

In Kentucky, a tornado damaged homes, tossed vehicles, and left many without shelter. Seventeen of the state's deaths were in Laurel County in southeastern Kentucky. One person died in Pulaski County. Fire department Major Roger Leslie Leatherman, a 39-year veteran, was fatally injured while helping during the storm.

Governor Beshear said parts of two dozen roads were closed and that some may take days to reopen. He also warned that the death toll might still rise. “We need the whole world right now to be really good neighbours to this region,” he said.

Hundreds of homes were damaged, according to State Emergency Management Director Eric Gibson. Rescuers searched through the night for survivors. An emergency shelter was opened at a high school, and donations of food and supplies started arriving.

The National Weather Service had not officially confirmed a tornado, but meteorologist Philomon Geertson said it was likely. The storm swept through the rural area and reached the London Corbin Airport just before midnight.

Chris Cromer said he got a tornado alert on his phone about 30 minutes before it hit. He and his wife grabbed their dog and ran to a relative’s house with a bigger crawl space. “We could hear and feel the vibration of the tornado coming through,” said Cromer, 46. “It's one of those things that you see on the news in other areas, and you feel bad for people — then, when it happens, it's just surreal,” he said.