China pledges 'constructive role' for lasting India-Pakistan ceasefire as Pakistan’s deputy PM visits Beijing

BEIJING: China on Monday said it will play a constructive role for the realisation of a "lasting ceasefire" between India and Pakistan as Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar arrived here for talks with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi.

Dar, who arrived here on Monday on a three-day visit, is the first high-level Pakistani official to visit China after India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Dar was expected to discuss a gamut of issues with all-weather ally China, including India’s decision to put the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance.

“China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners….This upcoming visit of Dar reflects the high importance the Pakistani government attaches to the development of China-Pakistan relations," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here.

"Regarding the situation between India and Pakistan, China has stated its position on multiple occasions. We are willing to maintain communication with both sides and play a constructive role in realising a full and lasting ceasefire and maintaining regional peace and stability,” Mao said.

She said that India and Pakistan are China’s important neighbours and China attaches high importance to its relations with both countries.

China "is committed to fostering an amicable, secure and prosperous neighbourhood, the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness and the vision of a shared future in developing relations with all neighbouring countries,” she said.