Five years after Brexit, UK looks to reset relations with the European Union

LONDON: The UK and the European Union will meet in London on Monday to discuss closer ties in their first official summit since Brexit.

The meeting between UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and top EU officials, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, is intended to pave the way toward a new agreement between both sides.

There is hope that a deal could improve the British economy, which has been hit by a drop in EU trade caused by increased costs and red tape after the United Kingdom left the bloc in 2020.

Resetting relations

Since becoming prime minister in July, Starmer has sought to reset relations with the EU, following years of tensions in the wake of the UK's Brexit referendum on June 23, 2016.

Post-Brexit relations have been governed by a trade agreement negotiated by then Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Starmer thinks that can be improved in a way that boosts trade and bolsters security.

It’s unclear what will be announced at the summit, but Starmer said Sunday that there would be a deal, following trade agreements that the UK struck in recent weeks with India and the US.

“Tomorrow, we take another step forwards, with yet more benefits for the United Kingdom as the result of a strengthened partnership with the European Union," Starmer said.

“It will be good for our jobs, good for our bills and good for our borders.”

Seeking a better deal

Since the Labour Party returned to power after 14 years of Conservative government, a period that was largely marked by the time leading up to the Brexit vote and its aftermath, both sides have sought to improve relations. That's been most evident in the more coordinated response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the wake of a change of approach by Washington following the return of US President Donald Trump.

Starmer, who campaigned for the UK to remain within the EU in the referendum and subsequently sought a second vote, has said that he wants a better deal with the 27-nation bloc that will smooth trade between the two sides and bolster security cooperation, including on defense procurement.