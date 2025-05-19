UK, EU strike new deals on defence, food trade and border checks in post-Brexit reset

LONDON: Britain’s government said Monday it has struck new agreements with the European Union on boosting defense cooperation, easing food trade and border checks.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the deals will slash red tape, grow the British economy and reset relations with the 27-nation trade bloc since the U.K. left the EU in 2020.

Starmer hosted European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other senior EU officials in London for the first formal U.K.-EU summit since Brexit.

Under the deals, a new U.K.-EU defense and security partnership will allow the U.K. to access a EU defense loan program worth 150 billion euros ($170 billion.)

Other agreements include removing some checks on animal and plant products to ease food trade across borders, and a 12-year extension of an agreement allowing EU fishing vessels in U.K. waters.

“It’s time to look forward. To move on from the stale old debates and political fights to find common sense, practical solutions which get the best for the British people,” Starmer said.

While the EU is the U.K.’s largest trading partner, the U.K. has been hit with a 21% drop in exports since Brexit because of more onerous border checks, laborious paperwork and other barriers.