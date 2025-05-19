UK, France, Canada threaten to impose sanctions on Israel as it kills at least 70 Palestinians in less than 24 hrs

U.K., France and Canada have threatened to initiate “concrete actions” against Israel, including sanctions, for its genocidal activities in Gaza and West Bank.

The joint statement on Monday sharply criticised Israel's decision to allow a limited, "basic" amount of aid into Gaza after nearly three months of an Israeli blockade which has forced the entire population into starvation, causing multiple deaths, mostly of children, including infants.

“The Israeli Government’s denial of essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is unacceptable and risks breaching International Humanitarian Law,” a joint statement released by the British government said.

Isarel had on Sunday announced it will allow a limited amount of humanitarian aid into Gaza, terming it as necessary for "diplomatic reasons."

The statement called on Israel to stop its "egregious" new military actions in Gaza and to immediately allow in sufficient humanitarian aid.

“We oppose any attempt to expand settlements in the West Bank. … We will not hesitate to take further action, including targeted sanctions,” the statement said.

The statement came shortly after Israel and the United Nations said the first few trucks of aid had entered Gaza, which the U.N. humanitarian chief described as a “drop in the ocean of what is urgently needed.”

The statement marked the first significant threat from the U.K. and France since the start of Israel's 19-month-long genocidal war that has so far killed over 53,339 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded at least 121,034. According to the Government Media Office in Gaza, the updated death toll stands at 61,700, as thousands of people missing under the rubble are presumed dead.