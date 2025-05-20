After a political career shaped by cancer, ex-US President Biden faces his own grim diagnosis

WASHINGTON: In Joe Biden's family, there's a saying that the three worst words anyone can hear are "you have cancer."

One decade ago, his son Beau died from a brain tumor. Several years later, his wife Jill had two cancerous lesions removed in her own brush with the disease. Now it is the former president's turn.

Biden's office disclosed his prostate cancer diagnosis over the weekend, saying it has already spread to his bones.

Although the cancer can possibly be controlled with treatment, it is no longer curable. The announcement is a bitter revelation that a disease that has brought so much tragedy to Biden's life could be what ends it.

"Cancer touches us all," Biden wrote on social media. "Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places."

Even before the diagnosis, Biden's post-presidency was shadowed by questions about his health and whether he should have run for reelection.

As questions about his fitness for office mounted, he abandoned the campaign and Donald Trump retook the presidency by defeating Kamala Harris. As the 82-year-old Biden works to safeguard his damaged political legacy, he'll also be fighting a disease that shaped the final chapters of his decades-long career.

Biden was serving as Barack Obama's vice president when his son Beau died in 2015. He decided not to seek the Democratic nomination the following year, which helped clear a path for Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump in 2016.