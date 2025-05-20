Israeli politician slammed for saying country should not 'kill babies for a hobby

JERUSALEM: Israeli government and opposition leaders condemned on Tuesday a left-wing politician, Yair Golan, after he said in a radio interview that "a sane country... does not kill babies for a hobby".

"Israel is on the path to becoming a pariah state among the nations -– like the South Africa of old –- if it does not return to behaving like a sane country," said Golan, chairman of Israel's Democrats party.

"A sane country does not wage war against civilians, does not kill babies for a hobby, and does not set goals involving the expulsion of populations," he told Israel's Kan public radio.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Golan, a former major general in the military, of "wild incitement" against Israeli troops and of "echoing the most despicable anti-Semitic blood libels against the (Israeli army) and the State of Israel."