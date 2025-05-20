Israeli strikes kill 44 Palestinians in Gaza as its military escalates 'offensive'

GAZA CITY: Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli strikes killed at least 44 people on Tuesday across the war-ravaged Palestinian territory, where Israel has intensified a military offensive aimed at crushing Hamas.

Aid trickled into the Gaza Strip on Monday for the first time in more than two months, following intense international condemnation over Israel's total blockade that has sparked shortages of food and medicine.

The Israeli army stepped up its military offensive in Gaza on Saturday, saying it was aimed at "the defeat of Hamas" -- the Islamist group that runs the Palestinian territory.

Since then, scores of Gazans have been killed in Israeli strikes on the besieged coastal territory, according to rescuers.

"Civil defence teams have transferred (to hospitals) at least 44 dead, mostly children and women, as well as dozens of wounded" across Gaza since 1:00 am (2200 GMT Monday), agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

Bassal said eight were killed in a strike on a school sheltering displaced people in Gaza City and 12 in a strike on a house in Deir el-Balah in central Gaza. Another 15 were killed in a strike on a gas station near the Nuseirat refugee camp and nine in a strike on a house in the Jabalia refugee camp.

There was no immediate comment on the strikes from the Israeli military.

Israel called up tens of thousands of reservists before launching its expanded military offensive, and it sent in ground troops on Sunday.