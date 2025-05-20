First aid trucks enter Gaza as allies threaten Israel with sanctions, demand more access

TEL AVIV: The first few aid trucks entered Gaza on Monday following nearly three months of Israel’s blockade of food, medicine and other supplies, Israel and the United Nations said, as Israel acknowledged growing pressure from allies including the United States.

Five trucks carrying baby food and other desperately needed aid entered the territory of over 2 million Palestinians via the Kerem Shalom crossing, according to the Israeli body in charge of coordinating aid to Gaza, COGAT.

During the latest ceasefire that Israel ended in March, some 600 aid trucks entered Gaza each day. Those trucks may enter Tuesday, COGAT said.

Food security experts last week warned of famine in Gaza.

UN humanitarian chief, Tom Fletcher, called it a “welcome development” but described the trucks as a “drop in the ocean of what is urgently needed.” He said an additional four UN trucks were cleared to enter Gaza.

Fletcher added that given the chaotic situation on the ground, the UN expects the aid could be looted or stolen, a growing problem as resources became increasingly scarce.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his decision to resume “minimal” aid to Gaza came after allies said they couldn’t support Israel’s new military offensive if there are “images of hunger” coming from the Palestinian territory.

Shortly after Israel announced the first trucks entered Gaza, the UK, France and Canada issued a sharply worded joint statement calling the aid “wholly inadequate.” They threatened “concrete actions” against Israel, including sanctions, for its activities in Gaza and the occupied West Bank and called on Israel to stop its “egregious” new military actions in Gaza.