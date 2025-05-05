Amid 'genocidal' war, enforced starvation in Gaza, Israeli Cabinet approves plan to occupy entire territory

TEL AVIV: Israel approved plans on Monday to occupy the entire Gaza Strip and remain in the territory for an unspecified amount of time, two Israeli officials said, in a move that, if implemented, would vastly expand Israel’s operations in the Palestinian territory and likely bring fierce international opposition.

Israeli Cabinet ministers approved the plan in an early morning vote, hours after the Israeli military chief said the army was calling up tens of thousands of reserve soldiers.

The new plan also would push hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to southern Gaza, which would likely exacerbate an already dire humanitarian crisis.

Since Israel broke a ceasefire agreement with Palestinian resistance group Hamas, Israel has unleashed fierce strikes on the territory that have killed hundreds. It has captured swathes of territory and now controls roughly 50% of Gaza. Before the truce ended, Israel halted all humanitarian aid into Gaza, including food, fuel and water, setting off what is believed to the be the worst humanitarian crisis in nearly 19 months of the genocidal war.

Meanwhile, armed groups were reported as looting aid warehouses in Gaza, while Israeli drones and aircrafts flew over.

Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has so far killed more than 52,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children. Israel has also killed aid workers, healthcare workers and journalists in targeted attacks. More than 200 journalists have been killed by Israel in Gaza since October 2023.

The Israeli officials claimed the latest plan included the “capturing of the strip and the holding of territories.” The plan would also seek to prevent the Hamas from distributing the much-needed humanitarian aid, which Israel claims strengthens the group’s rule in Gaza. The plan also included "powerful strikes against Hamas targets," the officials said.

Israeli strikes across Gaza continued overnight, killing at least 17 Palestinians in northern Gaza, according to hospital staff. Strikes hit Gaza City, Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya and among the dead were eight women and children, according to staff at the Shifa hospital, where the bodies were brought.