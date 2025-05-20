Thousands protest after a suspected drone strike kills four children in Pakistan

PESHAWAR: A suspected drone strike killed four children and wounded five others in Pakistan’s restive northwest, prompting thousands of residents to stage a protest by placing the children’s bodies on a main road to demand justice, local elders said on Tuesday.

It was unclear who was behind Monday's attack in Mir Ali, which has been a stronghold of Pakistani Taliban, and there was no comment from the army about the incident.

“We are not blaming anyone, but we want justice, and the government should tell us who killed our children,” local tribal elder Mufti Baitullah said.

He warned that the protest, currently staged at one regional roadblock, could expand if authorities fail to answer.

“We will not bury the bodies until we are told who is responsible for killing our innocent children,” he said, as people chanted “we want justice.”