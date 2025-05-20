UK suspends free trade talks with Israel and announces sanctions over West Bank settlers

LONDON: The British government says it is suspending free trade negotiations with Israel and has leveled new sanctions targeting West Bank settlements as it criticizes Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

Tuesday’s actions came a day after the U.K, France and Canada condemned Israel’s handling of the war in Gaza and its actions in the occupied West Bank.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the U.K.’s existing trade agreement is in effect but the government can’t continue discussions with an Israeli government pursuing what he called egregious policies in the West Bank and Gaza.

Lammy said the persistent cycle of violence by extremist Israeli settlers in the West Bank demanded action.

“The Israeli government has a responsibility to intervene and halt these aggressive actions,” Lammy said. “Their consistent failure to act is putting Palestinian communities and the two-state solution in peril.”

The announcement came after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer ramped up his criticism of Israel on Tuesday, saying the level of suffering by children in Gaza was “utterly intolerable” and repeated his call for a ceasefire.

“I want to put on record today that we’re horrified by the escalation from Israel,” Starmer told the U.K.'s Parliament.

His brief remarks followed a scathing joint condemnation he issued Monday with French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney that marked one of the most significant criticisms by close allies of Israel’s handling of the war in Gaza and its actions in the West Bank.

The three leaders threatened to take “concrete actions” if the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not cease its renewed military offensive and significantly lift restrictions on humanitarian aid. Netanyahu said the statement was “a huge prize” for Hamas.