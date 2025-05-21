Japan's agriculture minister resigns after 'rice gaffe' causes political fallout

TOKYO: Japan's agriculture minister was forced to resign on Wednesday because of political fallout over recent comments that he "never had to buy rice" because he got it from supporters as gifts.

The resignation comes as the public struggles with record high prices of the country's traditional staple food.

Taku Eto's comment, which many Japanese saw as out of touch with economic realities, came at a seminar Sunday for the Liberal Democratic Party, which leads an struggling minority government. The gaffe could be further trouble for the party before a national election in July.

A major loss could mean a new government or could mean Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba would have to step down.

"I made an extremely inappropriate remark at a time when consumers are struggling with soaring rice prices," Eto told reporters after submitting his resignation at the prime minister's office. Eto's resignation was the first under Ishiba's leadership that began October.

The government has released tons of rice from its emergency stockpile in recent months, but the latest agricultural ministry statistics show little impact from the move. Some supermarkets have started selling cheaper imported rice.

Eto also sought to clarify the comments that got him in trouble. He said he does actually buy white rice himself and was not living on rice given as gifts. He said the gift comment referred to brown rice, which he wants people to become interested in because it can reach market faster.