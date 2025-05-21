Luanda meets Lutyens: How India is going beyond energy to deepen ties with Angola

While much of the international and domestic media spotlight was shining rightly on smoke billowing from battlegrounds and cathedrals, a quieter but important shift occurred in the corridors of New Delhi’s Hyderabad House this month: the first visit of an Angolan head of state in nearly four decades.

India and Angola formally established diplomatic relations in 1985, but for much of the past four decades, their interactions remained largely limited to the energy trade. Angola has consistently been one of India’s top three oil suppliers from sub-Saharan Africa. In 2023–24, bilateral trade touched USD 4.2 billion, dominated by Angola’s oil exports and India’s pharmaceutical and machinery exports.

What is new and notable in 2025 is the strategic diversification of this relationship. India’s approval of a USD 200 million Defence Line of Credit (LoC) to Angola, alongside MoUs in agriculture, traditional medicine, and culture, reflects a broadening canvas. It also echoes India’s approach with other African nations, like Seychelles, Rwanda, and Mozambique, where New Delhi blends development cooperation with defence diplomacy and capacity building.

This credit line is intended to facilitate the procurement of Indian defence equipment, overhaul existing Soviet-era platforms, and provide training to Angolan military personnel. India extended a $100 million LoC to Vietnam in 2014 for the procurement of patrol boats. In 2017, it provided a $500 million LoC to Bangladesh for defence procurement. This was operationalised in 2023, with the Bangladesh Navy and India’s Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers signing the first major contract in 2024.

This form of defence diplomacy is twofold: it promotes India's indigenous defence industry under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and builds India's role as a reliable security partner in the Global South. Angola, while not a terror hotspot, does face localised unrest in its Cabinda province and sits adjacent to the increasingly unstable Sahel region, necessitating vigilance. India’s support in defence readiness could help Angola play a stabilising role in Southern Africa, while strengthening counterterrorism cooperation would help prevent the spillover of terrorist activities.

India is also among the largest suppliers of generic medicines to Angola. With growing healthcare demands in Angola and weak local manufacturing, Indian pharmaceutical companies play a crucial role in public health diplomacy. A memorandum on cooperation in Ayurveda and traditional medicine was signed. Angola also became the 123rd member of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), a flagship initiative of Indian climate diplomacy. They are part of a larger effort by India to institutionalise South–South cooperation on sustainable development, health, and clean energy.