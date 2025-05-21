South Africa's Ramaphosa to meet Trump amid tensions over US President's genocide claim

WASHINGTON: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa meets Donald Trump on Wednesday amid tensions over Washington's resettlement of white Afrikaners that the US President claims are the victims of "genocide."

The Trump administration's admission of around 50 white South Africans last week -- even as it halts refugee arrivals from most of the rest of the world -- is set to dominate the meeting at the White House.

Ramaphosa will be hoping to reset historically low relations with a crucial trading partner but will also confront Trump over what Pretoria says are false claims of persecution.

The South African president will stress to Trump that conspiracies of a "white genocide" in South Africa are "patently false," his spokesman Vincent Magwenya said.

"We need to reset the relationship," he added.

Ramaphosa may also come bearing gifts, with reports that his government will offer Trump advisor Elon Musk a deal to operate his Starlink network in the country.

Tech tycoon Musk was born in South Africa and has been a vocal proponent of the unfounded assertion that white farmers are being targeted in the country for murder.

Trump appears to have bought into his billionaire ally's claims.