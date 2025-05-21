Survivors of clergy sexual abuse turn up calls for reforms from Pope Leo's American hometown

CHICAGO: Survivors of clergy sexual abuse amplified calls Tuesday for a global zero-tolerance policy from the new pope’s American hometown and raised questions about Leo XIV’s history of dealing with accused priests from Chicago to Australia.

The cases span Robert Prevost's previous posts. They include leading a Catholic religious order, bishop and as head of the Vatican's office for bishops, where he was made cardinal.

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, or SNAP, called out alleged abuse by Chicago priests and other clergy in Peru, Colombia, Canada and Australia where it contended the new pope should have done more. Along with a worldwide zero-tolerance law for accused priests, SNAP has called for a global truth commission, survivor reparations and church transparency measures.

“It is our hope that Pope Leo does the right thing,” Shaun Dougherty, SNAP president, told reporters in Chicago.

“It is our gut, in our experience, that says that he will need the pressure.”

The Associated Press' requests for comment to the Vatican media office Tuesday and its diplomatic representative to the United States didn't receive immediate replies.

No one has accused the new pope of any act of abuse himself or knowingly keeping confirmed abusers in public ministry, which has been the biggest scandal plaguing the Catholic Church recently.

Instead, victims' advocates said he should have involved authorities earlier, been vocal about accused priests and worked to strip them of their titles.