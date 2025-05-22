Imran Khan takes jibe at Gen Munir, says he should have given himself title of 'king' instead of field marshal

LAHORE: Army chief Gen Asim Munir should have given himself the title of "king" instead of field marshal as Pakistan is currently governed by the jungle law, jailed former premier Imran Khan said on Thursday.

Gen Munir was promoted to the rank of Field Marshal on Tuesday for his role in the recent conflict with India, becoming the second top military officer in the country's history to be elevated to the position.

"MashaAllah, General Asim Munir has been made Field Marshal. Though frankly, it might have been more fitting to give him the title of 'King' instead... because right now, the country is ruled by the law of the jungle. And in the jungle, there is only one king," Khan posted on X.

Khan, who has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases, also said that rumours of a deal being made with him are entirely false.

"No deal has taken place, nor is any dialogue underway. These are baseless lies."

He, however, openly invited the military establishment to have talks with him if it truly cared about Pakistan's interests and future.

"The country is facing external threats, a surge in terrorism, and an economic crisis. We must unite. I have never asked for anything for myself before, nor will I now," he said.

Khan also cautioned the Shehbaz Sharif government about India's another attack and said they must be prepared for any such situation.