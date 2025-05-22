US House approves Trump tax cuts mega-bill

The Republican-led US House of Representatives voted Thursday to approve President Donald Trump's sprawling tax relief and spending cuts mega-bill that critics warn would decimate health care while ballooning the debt.

The "One Big, Beautiful Bill Act" -- which now moves to the Senate -- would usher into law Trump's vision for a new "Golden Age," led by efforts to shrink social safety net programs to pay for a 10-year extension of his 2017 tax cuts.

"Legislation of this magnitude is truly nation shaping and life changing," said House Speaker Mike Johnson ahead of the largely party-line vote, which capped a marathon debate that went through the night.

"It's the kind of transformational change that future generations will study one day. They'll look back at this day as a turning point in American history."

The mammoth package passed along party lines -- 215 votes to 214 -- after Republican leadership quelled a rebellion on the party's right flank that threatened its passage.

It is the centerpiece of Trump's domestic policy agenda that could define his second term in the White House, and he took to social media to celebrate its success.

"'THE ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL' has PASSED the House of Representatives!" Trump posted. "This is arguably the most significant piece of Legislation that will ever be signed in the History of our Country!"