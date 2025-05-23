Bangladesh's interim chief Muhammad Yunus mulls resignation, cites political deadlock

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus is considering stepping down from his post, citing mounting political deadlock and lack of consensus among key parties, according to a report by the BBC Bangla Service.

Student-led National Citizen Party (NCP) chief Nahid Islam told the BBC that Yunus appeared deeply concerned about the worsening political climate and questioned his ability to continue leading the country.

"He (Yunus) said he is thinking about it (resignation). He feels that the situation is such that he cannot work," Islam said Thursday night after meeting the 84-year-old Nobel laureate.

Islam said he visited Yunus after rumors about his resignation spread throughout the day. “Sir (Yunus) said, ‘If I can’t work— I was brought here after a mass uprising to bring change and reform to the country. But in the current situation, with mounting pressure from movements and the way I’m being cornered, this isn’t how I can work,’” he quoted Yunus as saying.

Another report citing unnamed sources close to the interim chief stated Yunus had voiced his intent to resign during a cabinet meeting earlier Thursday, frustrated by a lack of support from political factions. However, advisers reportedly persuaded him to remain in office.

Islam, a former adviser in the interim government and a key figure in the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) movement, said he urged Yunus “to stay strong for the sake of the country's security, and future and to meet the expectations of the mass uprising”, adding, “I hope everyone will cooperate with him.”