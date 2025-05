Ceasefire with India is holding, we are fully committed to it: Pakistan Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan on Friday said that the ceasefire with India was holding and "we are fully committed to it."

The Foreign Office spokesman, during the weekly briefing, said Pakistan is committed to make this ceasefire hold and de-escalation to succeed and then engagement to lead to stability and resolution of issues.

Khan also said that the two militaries have a channel of communication through the Directors General of Military Operations, through which they are working for de-escalation, in terms of the movement of troops.

He said Pakistan remains committed to the ceasefire announced on May 10 and lately, both sides have taken steps for de-escalation and return of stability.

Khan claimed that it was "highly imprudent on the part of India to issue inflammatory statements."

"At a time of heightened tensions in the region, it is highly imprudent to indulge in this kind of rhetoric, which is inflammatory and provocative. We have cautioned India on repeated occasions to desist from this," he said.

To a question about the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, he said that Pakistan was sticking to its principled position that there is no provision in the Indus Waters Treaty which can allow for suspension or abrogation of the treaty unilaterally.

He also said that Pakistan's position on the Indus Waters Treaty was very clear that "we will continue to work to ensure that Pakistan continues to receive the rightful share of its waters."