Pakistan claims all its nukes are safe

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday said its command and control structures are robust.

"Pakistan remains fully confident in the strength of its comprehensive nuclear security regime and the robustness of its command and control structures," the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement in response to a media query regarding Pakistan's nuclear weapons.

The Foreign Office also said that the international community should be more concerned about India's nuclear arsenal and alleged that "the escalating radicalisation of India's political landscape, media, and segments of its society raises legitimate nuclear security concerns."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday in Srinagar said Pakistan's nuclear weapons should be brought under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency as "they are not safe in such a rogue nation".

The defence minister's comments came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India would not tolerate "nuclear blackmail" by Pakistan and would punish cross-border terrorism strongly.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.