Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Afghanistan
An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Afghanistan on Sunday, marking the fifth tremor to jolt the country in just over a week.
According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the the latest earthquake occurred at 6.33am IST at a depth of 135 kms.
In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 25/05/2025 06:33:39 IST, Lat: 36.26 N, Long: 69.74 E, Depth: 135 Km, Location: Afghanistan."
Earlier on Saturday, two earthquakes of magnitudes 4.2 and 4.5 jolted the region at the depth of 150 kms and 120 kms respectively.
The region experienced four previous earthquakes between May 16 and May 20. On Monday, May 19, a 4.2 magnitude quake was recorded. A day earlier, on May 18, a slightly stronger 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck at a depth of 150 kms.
Prior to that, quakes of magnitudes 4.2 and 4.0 were reported on May 17 and 16, respectively.