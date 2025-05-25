Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Afghanistan on Sunday, marking the fifth tremor to jolt the country in just over a week.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the the latest earthquake occurred at 6.33am IST at a depth of 135 kms.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 25/05/2025 06:33:39 IST, Lat: 36.26 N, Long: 69.74 E, Depth: 135 Km, Location: Afghanistan."