Israeli strikes kill 40 in Gaza, including 25 in a school-turned shelter

Israeli strikes killed at least 40 people in the Gaza Strip on Monday, including 25 in a school-turned-shelter that was struck as people slept, igniting their belongings, according to local health officials. The military said it targeted militants operating from the school.
Israel renewed its offensive in March after ending a ceasefire with Hamas. It has vowed to seize control of Gaza and keep fighting until Hamas is destroyed or disarmed, and until it returns the remaining 58 hostages, a third of them believed to be alive, from the Oct. 7, 2023 attack that ignited the war.
The strike on the school in the Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City also wounded more than 55 people, said Fahmy Awad, head of the ministry’s emergency service. He said a father and his five children were among the dead.
He said the school was hit three times while people slept, setting their belongings ablaze. Footage circulating online showed rescuers struggling to extinguish fires and recovering charred remains.
The military said it targeted a militant command and control center inside the school that Hamas and Islamic Jihad used to gather intelligence for attacks. Israel blames civilian deaths on Hamas because it operates in residential areas.
A separate strike on a home killed 15 members of the same family, including five women and two children, according to Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, which received the bodies.
Hamas-led militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted 251 people in the Oct. 7 attack. More than half the hostages have been returned in ceasefire agreements or other deals, eight have been rescued, and Israeli forces have recovered the remains of dozens more.
Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed around 54,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. It says more than half the dead are women and children but does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count.
World leaders meeting in Madrid at the weekend called for an end to the "inhumane" and "senseless" war, while humanitarian organisations said the trickle of resumed aid is not nearly enough to staunch the hunger and health crises.
The day before, Israeli strikes killed 22 people and wounded dozens more across the Palestinian territory, said civil defence agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal.
Israel has expanded its offensive on the territory, activating tens of thousands of reservists as it aims for "the defeat of Hamas".
US President Donald Trump, whose administration has strongly backed Israel in its campaign, said on Sunday that he wanted to "see if we can stop that whole situation as quickly as possible".
The same day, as European and Arab nations gathered to seek an end to the conflict, Spain's foreign minister Jose Manuel Albares called for an arms embargo on Israel.
He also called for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza "massively, without conditions and without limits, and not controlled by Israel", describing the territory as humanity's "open wound".
'Hunger, desperation'
At the weekend, Gaza rescuers were struggling to retrieve bodies from the rubble after a series of Israeli strikes.
In one home in Jabalia, in the north, seven people were killed and several others stuck under debris, according to civil defence spokesman Bassal.
"The civil defence does not have search equipment or heavy equipment to lift the rubble to rescue the wounded and recover the martyrs," he said.
Two more people, including a woman who was seven months pregnant, were killed in an attack targeting tents sheltering displaced people around Nuseirat in central Gaza, he said, adding that doctors were unable to save the unborn child.
Also included in the toll were the civil defence's director of operations Ashraf Abu Nar and his wife, according to Bassal.
Fatal strikes were also recorded around Deir el-Balah in the centre of the territory, Beit Lahia in the north and the main southern city of Khan Yunis.
Gaza's civil defence agency said Saturday that an Israeli strike in the southern city of Khan Yunis killed nine children of a pair of married doctors, with the Israeli army saying it was reviewing the reports.
Israel has in recent days partially eased a blockade that was imposed on March 2 and exacerbated widespread shortages of food and medicine in Gaza.
COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry body that coordinates civilian affairs in the Palestinian territories, said "107 trucks belonging to the UN and the international community carrying humanitarian aid... were transferred" into Gaza on Sunday.
But critics charge this is nowhere near enough, especially as many of the aid trucks end up being looted.
The World Food Programme has called on Israel "to get far greater volumes of food assistance into Gaza faster", saying: "Hunger, desperation and anxiety over whether more food aid is coming is contributing to rising insecurity."
Aid controversy
The head of a controversial US-backed group preparing to move aid into the Gaza Strip also announced his abrupt resignation Sunday.
In a statement by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), executive director Jake Wood said that he felt compelled to leave after determining the organisation could not fulfil its mission in a way that adhered to "humanitarian principles".
The foundation has vowed to distribute about 300 million meals in its first 90 days of operation.
But the United Nations and traditional aid agencies have already said they will not cooperate with the group, amid accusations it is working with Israel.
Gaza's health ministry said Sunday that at least 3,785 people had been killed in the territory since a ceasefire collapsed on March 18, taking the war's overall toll to 53,939, mostly civilians.
Hamas's October 2023 attack on Israel that triggered the war resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.
Militants also took 251 hostages, 57 of whom remain in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.
(With inputs from AFP and Associated Press)