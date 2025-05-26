India, Canada move to mend diplomatic ties

NEW DELHI: India's foreign minister said he had spoken to his Canadian counterpart as the two sides seek to ease fraught relations.

The telephone call, which took place late Sunday, is the highest diplomatic contact between Ottawa and New Delhi since Mark Carney became Canadian prime minster in March.

Ties between Canada and India were strained following accusations of New Delhi's involvement in the 2023 assassination of a Canadian Sikh, claims India denied.

India's Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said he had "discussed the prospects of India-Canada ties" with newly appointed Foreign Minister Anita Anand and he had "wished her a very successful tenure".

Anand, whose parents hailed from India, said on X she looked forward "strengthening Canada–India ties, deepening our economic cooperation, and advancing shared priorities".

Canada is home to the largest Sikh community outside of India and includes activists for "Khalistan", a fringe separatist movement seeking an independent state for the religious minority carved out of Indian territory.

Ottawa previously accused India of orchestrating the 2023 killing in Vancouver of 45-year-old naturalised Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Khalistan campaigner, and targeting other Sikh activists connected to the movement.

India has repeatedly dismissed the allegations, which sent diplomatic relations into freefall, with both nations last year expelling a string of top diplomats.