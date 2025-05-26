Pak army chief trolled over gifting PM a framed Chinese military image, claiming it depicts Operation Bunyan

NEW DELHI: In yet another embarrassment for Islamabad pushing forward its fake propaganda of claiming military operation victory over India, various social media users in Islamabad and across the world, mocked the Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir for presenting a framed painting, which shows striking resemblance to an old Chinese military exercise, as a gift to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at a high-profile dinner event.

However, what caught the internet's eye was a framed painting gifted by General Munir to Prime Minister Sharif.

Images released from the event showed the painting, which was touted as a depiction of the so-called military operation over India.

But sharp-eyed users on social media platform X were quick to point out that the image bore a striking resemblance to a four-year-old photograph from a Chinese military exercise.