Uganda's LGBTQ community in 'climate of fear' since anti-gay law: HRW

NAIROBI: Uganda's LGBTQ community faces worsening persecution since the country passed one of the world's harshest anti-gay laws two years ago, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Monday.

The Anti-Homosexuality Act of 2023 imposed penalties of up to life in prison for consensual same-sex relations and contained provisions that make "aggravated homosexuality" punishable by death.

Rights groups and international partners pulled funding and condemned the law.

HRW interviewed almost 60 people from the LGBTQ community, their families, activists and politicians for a report on the law's impact.

"LGBT people, LGBT rights organisations, are basically living in a climate of fear because there's a law that justifies people taking out violence against them," HRW researcher Oyem Nyeko told AFP.

"(The law) made homophobia legitimate. It institutionalised it."

HRW said in the report that police had "harassed, extorted and arbitrarily arrested and detained people on the basis of their perceived or real sexual orientation or gender identity".

Interviewees said threatening phone calls had hugely increased since the law was passed.

"People would keep on calling you [saying]: 'We know where you stay. We know what you do'," one told HRW.

Another activist said virtual threats had escalated until three men broke into her home in 2023, attacking her and sexually assaulting her friend.

"One of the men said: 'I am not just beating you for your unholiness but because you make me ashamed to be [ethnically] Ankole. If we want, we can kill you and no one will look for you'," she told HRW, referring to one of Uganda's main ethnic groups.