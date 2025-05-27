Israeli forces raid foreign exchange stores across West Bank

RAMALLAH: Israeli forces raided foreign exchange stores in several West Bank cities including Ramallah and Nablus on Tuesday, accusing their parent company of "connections with terrorist organisations", according to an army closure notice.

"Israeli forces are taking action against Al-Khaleej Exchange Company due to its connections with terrorist organisations", a leaflet left at the company's Ramallah location read.

An AFP journalist present at the scene reported several army vehicles at the store's entrance while soldiers came out carrying items covered by a cloth.

Two army vehicles escorted one of the store's employees away from the premises.

In the northern West Bank city of Nablus, Israeli forces raided a second foreign exchange store belonging to the Al-Khaleej company, as well as a gold store, according to another AFP journalist.

Some Palestinian residents of Nablus were seen clashing with the army during the raid, throwing objects at troops.