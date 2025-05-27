Policeman guarding polio vaccination team in Balochistan shot dead by unidentified gunmen

ISLAMABAD: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a police personnel guarding a polio vaccination team in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Tuesday before escaping from the scene, officials said.

The incident occurred in the Noshki area, where polio workers were giving anti-polio vaccines to children under five years of age as part of the nationwide drive to vaccinate more than 43 million children.

Noshki Deputy Commissioner Amjad Soomro confirmed the incident, identifying the killed policeman as Waheed Ahmed.

Police have set up checkpoints in the area to arrest the attackers, he said.

According to the police, the polio workers were unharmed in the incident.

The policeman killed in the incident was a resident of Noshki, they said.

Both provincial and federal officials have condemned the incident, calling it intolerable and beyond comprehension.

President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the attack and offered heartfelt condolences to the family of the bereaved, the newspaper said.

He noted that the courage and sacrifice of polio officials [inspires] us all to save our children from this crippling disease.

The president reiterated Pakistan's commitment to fully eradicating polio.

We have the tools, the will, and the support of our global partners to make this vision a reality.