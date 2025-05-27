US halts student visa interviews, eyes stricter social media vetting: Report

The Trump administration has reportedly ordered a pause on new student visa interviews as it considers a policy requiring all foreign applicants to undergo mandatory social media vetting, Politico has reported.

Citing an internal US State Department cable, Politico reported that US embassies and consular offices worldwide have been instructed to halt scheduling new visa interviews for student and exchange visitor applicants (categories F, M, and J) until further notice.

“Effective immediately, in preparation for an expansion of required social media screening and vetting, consular sections should not add any additional student or exchange visitor visa appointment capacity until further guidance is issued,” the cable reportedly states.

The move comes as part of US President Donald Trump's sweeping crackdown on universities, including funding cuts and scaling back of research programmes as well as detaining and deporting students involved in campus protests.

While previous social media screening targeted returning students, particularly those involved in protests against Israel's war in Gaza, the new policy, if implemented, would apply to all prospective applicants.

Tuesday's State Department cable refers to executive orders intended to counter terrorism and antisemitism, though it does not specify what content would trigger visa denial.

US universities, which enrol hundreds of thousands of foreign students each year — particularly from India and China — could face disruptions as the Trump administration considers stricter visa screening.

The proposed policy, which includes mandatory social media vetting for all foreign student applicants, may slow visa processing and hurt institutions that rely heavily on international enrolment.