At 50, ECOWAS teeters amid shifting alliances and security woes

LAGOS: Leaders of ECOWAS are gathering on Wednesday to celebrate 50 years since its formation and are expected to address regional security challenges as the continent also seeks answers in the face of US trade tariffs and aid cuts.

The anniversary could not have come at the worst of moments for the Economic Community of West African States -- once internationally respected as a force for stability.

ECOWAS is now fractured following the departure of junta-led countries Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger earlier this year.

It is also grappling with its security challenges with jihadists exploiting strained relationships between members and gaining ground in the Sahel and Lake Chad region. Benin and Nigeria have experienced a wave of attacks in recent months.

And the Sahel region was in 2024 ranked the epicentre of global "terrorism" for the second straight year, accounting for more than half of deaths put down to terror attacks worldwide, according to the Global Terrorism Index published in March.