At 50, West Africa bloc ECOWAS teeters amid shifting alliances, security woes

LAGOS: Leaders of ECOWAS on Wednesday celebrated 50 years since its formation, reflecting on regional security challenges and internal fractures as Africa as a whole also seeks answers in the face of US trade tariffs and aid cuts.

The anniversary comes at one of the worst of moments in recent years for the Economic Community of West African States, which was once internationally respected as a force for stability.

Three junta-led countries Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger quit the bloc earlier this year.

ECOWAS is also grappling with its security challenges with jihadists exploiting strained relationships between members and gaining ground in the Sahel and Lake Chad region. Benin and Nigeria have experienced a wave of attacks in recent months.

And the Sahel region was in 2024 ranked the epicentre of global "terrorism" for the second straight year, accounting for more than half of deaths put down to terror attacks worldwide, according to the Global Terrorism Index published in March.

Coups and attempted putsches have rocked nearly half of the original ECOWAS countries in the last decade, putting democracy on the ropes and straining relations among neighbours.

Retired General Yakubu Gowon, 90, Nigeria's former military leader and the only surviving co-founder of the organisation, was confident the trio would return to the ECOWAS fold.

"In recent years, we have witnessed the troubling resurgence of military coups in some of our member states. We thought that was over, but it seems as though personal ambition drives some people to do the wrong thing," he said in an address to the gathering at a Lagos hotel.

"Our sister nations that have chosen to exit the community may in time reconsider their decision, as the bonds of history, culture, and shared destiny remain unbroken".

"I am confident that with goodwill and sincere engagement, they will find a reason to return to ECOWAS family, stronger, more united, and committed to our common vision for West Africa. I believe, sooner or later, they will... come back," Gowon added.