Israeli military claims it did not open fire on crowds at Gaza aid distribution point

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military on Wednesday said soldiers did not fire at civilians at an aid distribution point in the Gaza Strip the day before, after a United Nations official reported numerous gunshot wounds.

"We are checking information from the UN. At the time we are speaking, we have no information on this matter," military spokesman Colonel Olivier Rafowicz told AFP, referring to the wounded civilians.

Israeli soldiers "fired warning shots into the air, in the area outside" the centre managed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), he said, adding that "in no case (did they fire) towards the people".

Rafowicz added that "Hamas is doing everything to prevent humanitarian aid".

Ajith Sunghay, the head of UN Human Rights Office in the Palestinian territories, said on Wednesday that "about 47 people were injured" on Tuesday when thousands of Palestinians rushed toward a new aid distribution centre in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

"Most of the injuries were caused by bullets," and "the shots came from the Israeli army", he said.