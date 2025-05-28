Netanyahu says Israel killed Hamas' Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said the military had killed senior Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar, apparently confirming his death in a recent airstrike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip.

Mohammed is the presumed leader of Hamas in Gaza and the brother of Yahya Sinwar, who was killed by Israeli forces last year.

Speaking before parliament on Wednesday, Netanyahu included Sinwar in a list of Hamas leaders killed by Israel in the war-battered enclave.

"In 600 days of the 'War of Revival', we have indeed changed the face of the Middle East... We drove the terrorists out of our territory, entered the Gaza Strip with force, eliminated tens of thousands of terrorists, eliminated... Mohammed Sinwar," Netanyahu told parliament.

Israeli media had reported that Sinwar was targeted in Israeli air strikes in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis on May 13. At the time, the Israeli military said it conducted "a precise struck on Hamas terrorists in a command and control centre located in an underground terrorist infrastructure site beneath the European hospital in Khan Yunis."

Sinwar's older brother Yahya, accused by Israel of masterminding Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack that triggered the war in Gaza, was killed in the south of the territory in October 2024.

Experts say it is likely that Mohammed Sinwar took over as the head of the armed wing of Hamas, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, after its leader Mohammed Deif was killed.

Following the deaths of several Hamas leaders since October 7, Mohammed Sinwar was considered to be at the heart of decisions on indirect negotiations with Israel, the issue of hostages and the management of Hamas's armed wing.