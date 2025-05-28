Seven dead after migrant boat capsises in Spain's Canary Islands

MADRID: Four women and three girls drowned on Wednesday after migrants getting ready to disembark their overcrowded boat in Spain's Canary Islands accidentally capsized the vessel, emergency services said, the latest tragedy on the perilous route.

Emergency services in the Atlantic archipelago said rescuers supported by a helicopter were working to save people in the port of La Restinga on the island of El Hierro.

The mayor of the El Pinar municipality north of La Restinga, Juan Miguel Padron, told local television "150 to 145 people" were on the boat.

Spanish public broadcaster RTVE aired footage of rescuers throwing lifebuoys to people clinging onto an overturned boat and treading water off El Hierro.

Emergency services initially confirmed on X "the death of two women after the capsizing of a vessel" in La Restinga and later said "health services confirm another two dead women".

The rescuers then reported the death of two girls aged five and another aged 16, which meant the incident "has resulted in seven people dead".

A three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl almost drowned and were transported by helicopter to a hospital in Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands, the emergency services added on X.

Four other minors with breathing difficulties were being taken to hospital on El Hierro, they said.