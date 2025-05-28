Trump says he warned Netanyahu to hold off on an Iran strike to give US more time for nuclear talks

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Wednesday he has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to hold off on striking Iran to give the U.S. administration more time to push for a new nuclear deal with Tehran.

“I told him this would be inappropriate to do right now because we’re very close to a solution," Trump told reporters at the White House. “Now, that could change at any moment. It could change with a phone call. But right now, I think they want to make a deal. And, if we can make a deal, (it would) save a lot of lives.”

Trump added that an agreement could come together “over the next couple of weeks, if it happens.”

The Israeli prime minister's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump’s comments came as the head of the United Nations’ atomic watchdog said “the jury is still out” on negotiations between Iran and the U.S. over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program.

But Rafael Mariano Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, described the continuing negotiations between Iran and the U.S. as a good sign.

Grossi said he's in near-daily conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, as well as talking to Steve Witkoff, the U.S. Middle East envoy.

Grossi acknowledged one of his deputies was in Tehran on Wednesday. Iranian officials identified the official as Massimo Aparo, the head of the atomic energy agency's safeguards arm. That's the division that sends inspectors into Iran to monitor its program, which now enriches uranium up to 60% purity — a short, technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90%.

“For the moment, the jury is still out," Grossi told journalists attending a weeklong seminar at the agency in Vienna. “We don't know whether there’s going to be an agreement or not.”

However, he described the meetings as a good sign.

“I think that is an indication of a willingness to come to an agreement. And I think that, in and by itself, is something possible.”

Iran and the U.S. so far have held five rounds of talks in both Muscat, Oman, and in Rome, mediated by Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi. A sixth round has yet to be set.