UK charges influencers Andrew, Tristan Tate with rape and human trafficking

LONDON: Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate have been charged in Britain with rape and other crimes, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The Crown Prosecution Service said a European arrest warrant was issued for the two last year and Romanian courts have issued an order to extradite the two to the UK.

Andrew Tate, 38, faces charges related to three women that include rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain. Tristan Tate, 36, faces charges related to one woman that include rape, human trafficking and actual bodily harm.

The Tates, who are dual US and British citizens, were arrested in Romania in late 2022 and formally indicted last year on charges that they participated in a criminal ring that lured women to Romania, where they were allegedly sexually exploited. Andrew Tate was also charged with rape.

They deny all of the allegations against them.