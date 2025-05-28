US-backed Gaza aid model 'distraction from atrocities': UNRWA head

TOKYO: The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees hit out Wednesday at the new US-backed aid model in Gaza, a day after chaotic scenes during a distribution in the war-battered territory.

The United States announced in early May the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), sidelining the United Nations. Israel has facilitated GHF's efforts and says the model keeps supplies out of Hamas's hands.

On Tuesday there were chaotic scenes as thousands of Palestinians rushed into a GHF aid distribution centre in Rafah in southern Gaza, AFP reporters said.

"We have seen yesterday the shocking images of hungry people pushing against fences, desperate for food. It was chaotic, undignified and unsafe," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said in Japan.

"I believe it is a waste of resources and a distraction from atrocities. We already have an aid distribution system that is fit for purpose," the head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees said.

"Meanwhile, the clock is ticking towards famine, so humanitarian (work) must be allowed to do its life-saving work now," the Swiss told reporters.

Tuesday's scenes came days after the partial easing of a total aid blockade on the territory that Israel imposed on March 2, leading to severe shortages of food and medicine.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later acknowledged a "loss of control momentarily" at the centre, but a senior military official said the distribution was nonetheless "a success".

GHF has faced accusations of helping Israel fulfil its military objectives while excluding Palestinians, bypassing the UN system, and failing to adhere to humanitarian principles.

"The model of aid distribution proposed by Israel does not align with core humanitarian principles," Lazzarini said Wednesday.