Israeli strikes on two Gaza homes kill 34 as new aid system remains 'chaotic'

An Israeli airstrike on a home in central Gaza killed 22 people on Thursday, including nine women and children, according to hospital officials. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Palestinians described more scenes of chaos on Thursday at an aid distribution hub in Gaza established by a new Israeli and US-backed foundation as security contractors struggled to control the crowd.

People scattered as gunfire rang out, although it was not clear who fired or if there were any casualties. Experts say a nearly three-month Israeli blockade — slightly eased in recent days — has pushed the population of roughly 2 million Palestinians to the brink of famine.

US President Donald Trump’s Mideast envoy expressed optimism this week about brokering an agreement to halt the Israel-Hamas war, allow more aid into Gaza, and return more of the 58 hostages still held by Hamas, around a third of whom are alive.

Here's the latest:

Israeli strikes kill at least 34 in Gaza

An Israeli airstrike hit a house sheltering several families in Bureij, an urban refugee camp in central Gaza, killing 22 people, including nine women and children, according to officials at nearby Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

An AP journalist viewed the hospital records of the dead.

Strikes in northern Gaza late Wednesday and early Thursday hit a house, killing eight people, including two women and three children, and a car in Gaza City, killing four, local hospitals said.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which claims it only targets militants and blames civilian deaths on Hamas because the militants operate in populated areas.

Israel’s war in Gaza has killed over 54,000 Palestinians, women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.