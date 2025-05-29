Trump issues series of pardons for politicians, union leader, rapper

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump issued a series of pardons on Wednesday, awarding them to a former New York congressman, a Connecticut governor, a rapper known as NBA YoungBoy", a labour union leader and a onetime Army officer who flaunted safety measures during the Coronavirus pandemic.

His actions mixed Trump's willingness to pardon high-profile Republicans and other supporters, donors and friends with the influence of Alice Marie Johnson, whom Trump recently named his pardon czar after he offered a pardon to her in 2020.

Johnson was convicted in 1996 on eight criminal counts related to a Memphis-based cocaine trafficking operation.

Trump commuted her life sentence in 2018 at the urging of celebrity Kim Kardashian West, allowing for Johnson's early release.

Johnson then served as the featured speaker on the final night of the 2020 Republican National Convention, and Trump subsequently pardoned her before more recently naming her as his point person for pardons.

Among those receiving the latest round of Trump pardons was Louisiana rap artiste NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden and whose stage moniker stands for "Never Broke Again".