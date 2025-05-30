EU 'fully invested' in Trump trade talks after US court ruling

BRUSSELS: The EU is 'fully invested' in reaching a deal with the United States to avoid sweeping tariffs, the bloc's trade chief said Friday, after US judges ruled the controversial measures were unconstitutional.

"Delivering forward-looking solutions remains a top EU priority. Staying in permanent contact," EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic said on X after a call Thursday with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Sefcovic could meet his US trade counterparts in Paris next week on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, an EU official said.

Sefcovic, however, did not make any comment on the court drama across the Atlantic.