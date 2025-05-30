Lavrov calls for revival of Russia-India-China dialogue, cites 'genuine interest'

NEW DELHI: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed Moscow's strong interest in reviving the Russia-India-China (RIC) trilateral dialogue, which has remained dormant since the 2020 Galwan clashes between India and China.

Speaking at the plenary session of an international political conference focused on building a unified and fair security and cooperation system in Eurasia, Lavrov said Russia is “genuinely interested” in the re-launching of the RIC format, according to Russian state media agency TASS.

“I would like to confirm our genuine interest in the earliest resumption of the work within the format of the troika — Russia, India, China — which was established many years ago on the initiative of (former Russian prime minister) Yevgeny Primakov, and which has organised meetings more than 20 times at the ministerial level since then, not only at the level of foreign policy chiefs, but also the heads of other economic, trade and financial agencies of the three countries,” Lavrov said.

Lavrov is scheduled to visit India in June to prepare for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to the country later this year for a bilateral summit.