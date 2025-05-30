Pakistan announces it will send ambassador to Afghanistan to upgrade diplomatic ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan announced Friday that it is upgrading its diplomatic representation in neighboring Afghanistan from chargé d’affaires to the level of ambassador, a move aimed at improving bilateral relations between the two neighbors.

The announcement by the Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, comes a week after he met his Afghan counterpart, Amir Khan Muttaqi, alongside China’s top diplomat during a trilateral meeting in Beijing.

Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban government have embassies in each other’s capitals but they are led by chargés d’affaires. Like the international community, Pakistan has not recognized the Afghan Taliban government.

There was no immediate comment from Kabul. However, Pakistan had earlier signalled that the two sides were considering an upgrade in diplomatic ties.