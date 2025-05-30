PM Shehbaz Sharif admits India's BrahMos missiles struck Pakistan, derailing its planned offensive

Speaking at the Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan Trilateral Summit at Lachin in Azerbaijan, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif admitted that India's BrahMos missile strikes on the intervening night of May 9-10 thwarted Pakistan's planned military offensive.

He stated that Pakistan planned to attack India in the early hours of May 10, just after the Fajr prayers, but India had already struck multiple provinces across Pakistan by that time.

The Indian Armed Forces carried out targeted missile strikes under Operation Sindoor on nine terrorist facilities, four in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

"On the night of 9-10 May, we decided to respond in a measured fashion to Indian aggression. Our armed forces were prepared to act at 4.30 in the morning after Fajr prayers to teach a lesson. But before that hour even arrived, India once again launched a missile attack using BrahMos, targeting various provinces of Pakistan, including the airport in Rawalpindi," Sharif said during his speech.